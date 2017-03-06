More
After school just got hi-tech for one Seguin ISD elementary school. Thanks to IGT's After School Advantage Program, Koennecke Elementary School students, particularly those who participant in the city of Seguin's Parks and Recreation's JAAM Program, have 30 new iPAD Pros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rent
|Mar 4
|Searching
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Feb 17
|where here
|7
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC