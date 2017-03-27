More
There's an event happening in downtown Seguin on Saturday, April 1, and it's designed to be everything but a day for fools. The South Texas Christian Initiative is hosting a public gathering called Tacos for Jesus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hazing Arrests
|7 hr
|La Llorona
|8
|Ashley Adami
|Mar 28
|Karmas a bitch
|1
|Looking
|Mar 28
|Anonymous
|1
|Tonight
|Mar 26
|Business
|1
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Walmart
|Mar 12
|Unknown
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC