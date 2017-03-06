Matadors finish third in SAISD golf tourney
The Seguin High School girls golf team took third place at the San Antonio ISD tournament at Willow Springs in San Antonio last Friday and Saturday. The team consists of Kassidy Kelso, Jamie Blair, Keaghan Holt, Brooklyn Haecker and Rachel Essler.
