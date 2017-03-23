Man blamed for falsely reporting a bo...

Man blamed for falsely reporting a bomb during traffic stop

A man is behind bars after falsely reporting that he had a bomb in his vehicle. Seguin Police officials say Jose Rodriguez-Martinez, 53, was arrested following an incident that forced the shut down of most of East Kingsbury Street Thursday night.

