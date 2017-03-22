Local man wants to provide different perspective on possible creation of city of Capote Hills
Smith says he initially began his own research following concerns of how his individual homestead would be impacted. "When I found out about it, the main thing I wanted was to get information about it, because I noticed my property was involved in it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna
|Mar 12
|LMC
|1
|Walmart
|Mar 12
|Unknown
|1
|Massage
|Mar 8
|Here i go again
|1
|Rent
|Mar 4
|Searching
|1
|Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open?
|Mar 3
|Jeff
|1
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC