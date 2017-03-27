JCPenney store in Seguin expected to close
JCPenney is going to be closing almost 140 stores in the next several month. The closure list includes the Seguin store located in the King Plaza Shopping Center on East Court Street near it's intersection with State Highway 123 Bypass.
