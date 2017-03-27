Hispanic Chamber honors top business ...

Hispanic Chamber honors top business leaders

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recently recognized several individuals for their contributions to the community. The Hispanic chamber held its annual awards banquet Thursday in the Seguin-Guadalupe County Coliseum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hazing Arrests 2 hr fox 5
Ashley Adami Tue Karmas a bitch 1
Looking Tue Cang2 1
Tonight Mar 26 Business 1
looking for my friend. Sue Ann Antuna Mar 12 LMC 1
Walmart Mar 12 Unknown 1
Massage Mar 8 Here i go again 1
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,905,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC