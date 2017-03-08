Flooding closes multiple roads in Guadalupe County; several

Emergency officials in Guadalupe County have closed multiple roads due to flooding tonight and rescued several people from their cars after thunderstorms socked the area. More than a dozen roadways had been barricaded due to high water as of 8 p.m., most of them in the southern part of Guadalupe County and south of Interstate 10. No injuries were immediately reported and no homes were known to have flooded, said Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder .

