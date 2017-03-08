Flooding closes multiple roads in Gua...

Flooding closes multiple roads in Guadalupe County; several

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Emergency officials in Guadalupe County have closed multiple roads due to flooding tonight and rescued several people from their cars after thunderstorms socked the area. More than a dozen roadways had been barricaded due to high water as of 8 p.m., most of them in the southern part of Guadalupe County and south of Interstate 10. No injuries were immediately reported and no homes were known to have flooded, said Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massage Wed Here i go again 1
Rent Mar 4 Searching 1
Why are the HS & MS principal jobs open? Mar 3 Jeff 1
any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13) Feb 25 Lol 5
Robby Robinson Feb 24 Real talk 1
amber Ford (Nov '14) Feb 24 Real talk 4
Oilfield men (Jul '12) Feb 17 where here 7
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC