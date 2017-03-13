Downtown business recognized for supp...

Downtown business recognized for supporting the arts in Seguin

The owners of a local coffee shop are being celebrated for their continued efforts to support the arts in Seguin. Mary Jo and Lyndon Langford, of Court Street Coffee Shop, were recently presented with this year's 2016 Outstanding Contributors to the Arts Award.

