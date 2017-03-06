City council to evaluate job performance of city manager
The Seguin City Council tonight is slated to conduct the annual evaluation of Seguin City Manager Doug Faseler. The city council and mayor set policies for the city, but the day-to-day operations are run by Faseler.
