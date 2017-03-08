Baby dies in bathtub drowning

An 11-month old baby boy was pronounced dead following a bathtub drowning late Thursday morning. Seguin Police officials say the tragic incident was reported just before 11 a.m. after family members found the infant submerged and unconscious while taking a bath in the family's bath tub.

