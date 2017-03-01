Audio: 911 dispatchers save woman held against her will
SEGUIN, Texas - Two dispatchers are being hailed as heroes after saving a woman who was being held against her will. Dispatchers received an open-line call on Feb. 10 and heard a woman and man arguing, WFAA reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any guy or girl willing to give me head? (May '13)
|Feb 25
|Lol
|5
|Robby Robinson
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|1
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 24
|Real talk
|4
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Feb 17
|where here
|7
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
|Jackie Mrazek
|Feb 16
|Jmm
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC