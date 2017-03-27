Adopt-A-Spot program helps make, keep...

Adopt-A-Spot program helps make, keep Seguin beautiful

The Seguin City Council is making it easier for churches, civic groups, businesses and individuals to help spruce up the town. The council Tuesday approved the creation of an Adopt-A-Spot program.

