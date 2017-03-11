11-month-old boy dies after apparently drowning in Seguin

Police are investigating the death of an 11-month infant who is believed to have drowned Thursday in a bathtub at a home in the 600 block of Sunbelt Road in Seguin Thursday, March 9, 2017. Police are investigating the death of an 11-month infant who is believed to have drowned Thursday in a bathtub at a home in the 600 block of Sunbelt Road in Seguin Thursday, March 9, 2017.

