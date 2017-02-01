Wild Game Chili Dinner fundraiser set for this Saturday, local non-profit river camp to benefit
The Big Red Barn will open its doors this Saturday for an evening of food, games and live music. Trinity Oaks Guadalupe River Camp, a non-profit campsite, located along the river banks in eastern Guadalupe County, is inviting the community to its third annual Wild Game Chili Dinner.
