Tickets now on sale for annual Denim, Diamonds Gala
You could pocket an extra $2,500 at this weekend's 9th Annual Denim & Diamonds Gala. The money is the featured raffle prize during the Seguin Education Foundation's annual fundraiser scheduled for Saturday at the Seguin Coliseum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Sat
|Real talk
|3
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Fri
|where here
|7
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
|Jackie Mrazek
|Feb 16
|Jmm
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Schertz resident
|6
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC