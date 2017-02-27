Seguin ISD approves separation agreem...

Seguin ISD approves separation agreement, resignation from school superintendent

1 hr ago

The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Stetson Roane. Roane will resign as the district's top administrator.

Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Seguin, TX

