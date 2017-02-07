Reward increased for tips in Seguin double homicide case
The potential reward for information in the shooting deaths of a mother and son last year in Seguin has increased to $15,000. Jeremy Sauceda , 30, and his mother Belinda Sauceda , 64, were found dead inside a duplex at about 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 6. in the 500 block of Baxter, according to the Seguin Police Department .
