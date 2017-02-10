Pair of Seguin Firefighters honored for their bravery
The Seguin City Council recently recognized two members of the Seguin Fire/EMS Department for their bravery and service. Firefighters Ryan Hale and Harrision Broadhurst were recognized by the council for recently being honored with the 2016 Valor Award from the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.
