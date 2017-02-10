Next Entry
The Seguin High School Gold Battalion Booster Club wants to ensure you get a good night's rest. The group will be hosting its first ever mattress fundraiser on Sunday in the Seguin ISD Central Office located in Oak Park Mall.
