Next Entry

Next Entry

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Seguin Police want you to be on the lookout for a suspected purse thief at a local grocery store. Detectives say they have released a video surveillance photo of the suspect and now need the public's help in identifying the subject.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr OnePhart 1,123
amber Ford (Nov '14) Feb 18 Real talk 3
Oilfield men (Jul '12) Feb 17 where here 7
Private i Feb 17 Needing it 1
Jackie Mrazek Feb 16 Jmm 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Feb 13 Jeff 51
News Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11) Feb 10 Schertz resident 6
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC