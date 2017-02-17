Next Entry
Seguin High School has plenty to cheer about. Suzanne Zink, Seguin High School head cheerleading coach, has been named a 2016-2017 5A/6A Cheerleading Coach of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
