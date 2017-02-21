Next Entry
A Seguin woman is making room for herself in the music world with her latest song that within a month has neared the 1 million play mark on Spotify , a music, podcast and video streaming service. Native Chelsea Rose Davenport, who goes under the moniker of TYSM , is amazing the industry these days after dropping her single "Honeymoon Phase" earlier this month.
