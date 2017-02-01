More
When Hunter Stiles was in middle school, he was like many kids who really didn't yet comprehend the idea behind going to college. With no older siblings to serve as an example or to lead him along the way, Stiles just figured he'd concentrate on high school, and worry about college later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|Searching For Land
|Jan 15
|LandHound
|1
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec '16
|Karma
|19
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC