Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office seeks leads, new tips in 2006 murder case
After 11 years, the murder case of Amber Smith still remains unsolved. Despite plenty of effort, the case remains active for the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|Searching For Land
|Jan 15
|LandHound
|1
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec '16
|Karma
|19
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC