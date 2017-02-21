Guadalupe County reports official tor...

Guadalupe County reports official tornado during Sunday storm

The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed that a tornado did in fact hit Guadalupe County south of Seguin in the 17,000 block of State Hwy 123. Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County's fire marshal/emergency management coordinator, says the tornado was classified as an EF-0 with winds up to 85 mph.

