Former Matador Atchley earns SCAC honor after college debut
Former Seguin High School softball standout Kaylee Atchley opened her collegiate career with a bang last weekend for Schreiner University. Atchley, a 2016 Seguin graduate and freshman infielder for the Mountaineers, hit .583 with a double, a triple, two RBIs, and four runs scored in Schreiner's first four games of the season, and was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week as a result.
