Final Day for KWED's 5 Days of Giving...

Final Day for KWED's 5 Days of Giving Cash for Carnegie Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Today is the final day of KWED's 5 Days of Giving Cash for Carnegie Campaign. At the end of Day 4 , $5,400 came in -- bringing the grand total thus far to $12,149.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr Mike trin 1,092
News Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11) 4 hr Schertz resident 6
Bored Jan 26 Bored 1
The Waterford Place Apartments Jan 17 Melissa1990 1
Searching For Land Jan 15 LandHound 1
Erica Alvarez??? Jan 14 Nb8317tx 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan '17 Miller 8
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC