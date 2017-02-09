Crime Stoppers increases cash reward in double homicide case

Last year's double homicide case in Seguin has caused the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers to increase its reward to up to $15,000 for information that leads Seguin Police to an arrest or indictment. Seguin Police officials say Jeremy Sauceda, 30 and Belinda Sauceda, 64, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a duplex on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6th.

