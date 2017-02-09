Crime Stoppers increases cash reward ...

Crime Stoppers increases cash reward in double homicide case

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Last year's double homicide case in Seguin has caused the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers to increase its reward to up to $15,000 for information that leads Seguin Police to an arrest or indictment. Seguin Police officials say Jeremy Sauceda, 30 and Belinda Sauceda, 64, were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a duplex on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
Bored Jan 26 Bored 1
The Waterford Place Apartments Jan 17 Melissa1990 1
Searching For Land Jan 15 LandHound 1
Erica Alvarez??? Jan 14 Nb8317tx 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan '17 Miller 8
Jessica fernandez (Aug '16) Dec '16 Karma 19
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,739,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC