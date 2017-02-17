Council set to consider city's first ever food truck ordinance
If you travel around the area, you might have noticed that food trucks are becoming more and more popular across the state and across the United States. Here in Seguin, food truck growth has been relatively slow, but recently, there has been greater interest in food truck operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 min
|OnePhart
|1,123
|amber Ford (Nov '14)
|Feb 18
|Real talk
|3
|Oilfield men (Jul '12)
|Feb 17
|where here
|7
|Private i
|Feb 17
|Needing it
|1
|Jackie Mrazek
|Feb 16
|Jmm
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Feb 13
|Jeff
|51
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|Feb 10
|Schertz resident
|6
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC