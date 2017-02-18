Collision blocks IH-10 westbound morning traffic
Fog is believed to have caused the collision of three 18-wheelers on Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning. Seguin Police officials say the accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on the westbound lane near the 612 mile marker.
