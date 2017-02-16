City of Seguin launches new, user fri...

City of Seguin launches new, user friendly website

Read more: Seguin Daily News

A completely new look and feel to the city's website has been unveiled this week. Morgan Ash, the city's public information officer, says it's a project that staff has been diligently working on for months and has finally reached fruition.

