Citizens encouraged to mark their calendars for ArtsFest 2017
ArtsFest is Seguin's annual celebration of the arts and is an opportunity for the community to showcase local artists and show support for future public art projects in Seguin. ArtsFest 2017 will be on Saturday, March 4 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ArtsFest 2017 will be a day filled with a variety of activities promoting both the visual and performing arts.
