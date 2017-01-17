Young man earns prestigious opportunity in Washington D.C.
Seguin will be well represented in Washington D.C. during this weekend's 58th Presidential Inauguration. Thanks to his leadership role a couple of years ago with fellow youth, Jordan De La Garza will be on hand to not only attend as a collegiate summit scholar but to also help thank one of the special guest speakers on stage at this year's Envision Impact Series: Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Tue
|Melissa1990
|1
|Searching For Land
|Jan 15
|LandHound
|1
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec '16
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC