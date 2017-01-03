Woman dies after crashing into disabled 18-wheeler on IH 10
A Pearland woman was killed after striking the back end of a disabled 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 early Thursday morning. Seguin Police Officer Willie Ybarra says the woman killed in the crash has been identified as Jennifer Ann Harrell, 26. Ybarra says the accident occurred just after midnight on the city's east side near the 614 mile marker.
