TLU Awarded $100,000 from National Endowment for the Humanities

Texas Lutheran University is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities Common Good Initiative. The funding will support Si Mas!: Building Bridges with the Center For Mexican American Studies-a project designed to directly serve the surrounding community by strengthening both TLU and Seguin High School commitments as Hispanic Serving Institutions.

