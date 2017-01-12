Seguin native to be featured on CBS' Chicken Soup for the Soul's Hidden Heroes
The story of a Seguin native who embraced his physical disabilities by helping to improve the lives of others in Corpus Christi will be shared this weekend on CBS in hopes of inspiring others especially teenagers to also do their part in making this world better. Marshall Burns, a 2005 Seguin High School graduate and now the mobility coordinator for the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, will be featured on Saturday morning's segment of Chicken Soup for the Soul's Hidden Heroes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Wang
|1,021
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC