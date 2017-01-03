Seguin ISD's Silvius to head state P....

Seguin ISD's Silvius to head state P.E. organization

Seguin ISD's Pete Silvius, P.E. and outdoor education coordinator, was elected to serve as president-elect of the Texas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance during the organization's annual convention. As a result, Silvius will be TAHPERD's eighty-ninth president.

