Seguin gears up for big four day MLK weekend celebration
Seguin will continue a longtime tradition as it gears up for its annual four day MLK Day weekend celebration. The event celebrates the legacy of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Several free events are being offered and hosted throughout the holiday weekend by the MLK Day Planning Committee.
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|JULIO
|1,032
|Searching For Land
|Sun
|LandHound
|1
|Erica Alvarez???
|Sat
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
