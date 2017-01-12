Seguin gears up for big four day MLK ...

Seguin gears up for big four day MLK weekend celebration

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Seguin will continue a longtime tradition as it gears up for its annual four day MLK Day weekend celebration. The event celebrates the legacy of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Several free events are being offered and hosted throughout the holiday weekend by the MLK Day Planning Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr JULIO 1,032
Searching For Land Sun LandHound 1
Erica Alvarez??? Sat Nb8317tx 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Jessica fernandez Dec 17 Karma 19
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Barbie Cortez Nov '16 her 2
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,438 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC