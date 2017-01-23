SEDC, SBA inviting the public to foll...

SEDC, SBA inviting the public to follow their dreams during free ''restaurant readiness'' training

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

If you've ever dreamed about owning your own restaurant, then the next step in fulfilling that dream begins today. Joshua Schneuker, the director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation , says thanks to its partnership with the UTSA Small Business Development Center, the business community of Seguin is invited to attend today's free training, "Restaurant Readiness: What you need to know."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 12 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
The Waterford Place Apartments Jan 17 Melissa1990 1
Searching For Land Jan 15 LandHound 1
Erica Alvarez??? Jan 14 Nb8317tx 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
Jessica fernandez Dec '16 Karma 19
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC