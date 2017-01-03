More

More

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Local high school students are invited to take a closer look at what it takes to be a police officer or a fire fighter/EMT. Applications are now available for the 2017 Seguin Public Safety Youth Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Marion (Nov '09) 22 hr Miller 8
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
Jessica fernandez Dec 17 Karma 19
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Barbie Cortez Nov '16 her 2
Motorcycle cops hiding on 123 Nov '16 Sally 2
Art Nov '16 Gman 5
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC