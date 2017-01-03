More
The new hike and bike trail is only a couple of days old, and already there are plans to make it bigger and better. The Seguin City Council Tuesday night approved a resolution that would allow the city to seek federal funding to expand the trail all the way to Max Starcke Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|New Resident
|1,001
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
|Anxiety help
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC