Man arrested for assaulting family member with hammer
Seguin Police Department Officers arrested a male suspect after he assaulted a family member with a hammer. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, Seguin officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E, Pine St. in reference to an assault.
