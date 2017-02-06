Local library sees major uptick in cardholders, items checked out
More and more of you are reportedly getting around to "checking out" the new Seguin Public Library. Library Director Jacki Gross says thanks to good record keeping of its statistics, the number of new cardholders, visitors and items checked out have significantly improved following the opening of the library on Sept.
