Local districts react to state's new A-F letter rating system
Preliminary results released by the state's new accountability A-F rating system for public schools is not only bringing to light the grades that each campus and district received but more of a better understanding of how exactly this new information should be received and interpreted. That's at least according to officials with both the Seguin and Navarro school districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|New Resident
|1,012
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC