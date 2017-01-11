Home destroyed by fire near South Aus...

Home destroyed by fire near South Austin Street

A local family managed to escape unharmed from a burning home following a fire in the 700 block of Austin Pass. Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner says the fire occurred just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home located off of South Austin Street near the Seguin Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Seguin, TX

