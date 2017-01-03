Free hazardous waste pick-up service ...

Free hazardous waste pick-up service now available for local residents

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Do you have old motor oil, paint, or other hazardous materials stored in your garage, and you're not sure what to do with it? Well, the city of Seguin is sending some free help your way. The city these next two weeks is offering its citizens a free way to safely discard of those hard to throw away materials lurking around your home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seguin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Marion (Nov '09) Sun Miller 8
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 7 Bubba Gump 1,010
Jessica fernandez Dec 17 Karma 19
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Barbie Cortez Nov '16 her 2
Motorcycle cops hiding on 123 Nov '16 Sally 2
Art Nov '16 Gman 5
See all Seguin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seguin Forum Now

Seguin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Seguin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Seguin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,756

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC