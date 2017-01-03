Free hazardous waste pick-up service now available for local residents
Do you have old motor oil, paint, or other hazardous materials stored in your garage, and you're not sure what to do with it? Well, the city of Seguin is sending some free help your way. The city these next two weeks is offering its citizens a free way to safely discard of those hard to throw away materials lurking around your home.
