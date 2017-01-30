Early College High School on track to unveil first evidence of success in 2018
Thanks to its Early College High School designation, Seguin High School is on track of having approximately 50 seniors graduate in 2018 with an associate's degree. Just as important, all seniors will have obtained various hours of college credit making the opportunity for furthering their education wide open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|Searching For Land
|Jan 15
|LandHound
|1
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec '16
|Karma
|19
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC