Contestants sought for annual Noche De Gala contest
You could just be the next winner of the annual Noche De Gala Competencia de Vocalistas in Seguin. Contestants for the 32nd annual mariachi singing competition are encouraged to attend this weekend's mandatory meeting for the contest slated for Saturday, March 11 at Texas Lutheran University's Jackson Auditorium.
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,002
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Cctx78618
|11
|Barbie Cortez
|Nov '16
|her
|2
|Motorcycle cops hiding on 123
|Nov '16
|Sally
|2
|Art
|Nov '16
|Gman
|5
|Anxiety help
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
