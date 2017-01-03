Contestants sought for annual Noche D...

Contestants sought for annual Noche De Gala contest

1 hr ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

You could just be the next winner of the annual Noche De Gala Competencia de Vocalistas in Seguin. Contestants for the 32nd annual mariachi singing competition are encouraged to attend this weekend's mandatory meeting for the contest slated for Saturday, March 11 at Texas Lutheran University's Jackson Auditorium.

