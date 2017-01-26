Community outweighs competition; KWED, SDN General Manager receives local community award
Even through a little competition, the spirit of community always shines through. KWED and Seguin Daily News General Manager Darren Dunn Thursday night was awarded this year's Seguin Gazette's Mary Lee Roberts Citizen of the Year Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Seguin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|Searching For Land
|Jan 15
|LandHound
|1
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec '16
|Karma
|19
Find what you want!
Search Seguin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC